Pre-emptive measures

The anti-terrorism measures that have been taken so far are mostly expensive and defensive in nature and also do not stop a suicide bomber from reaching the target. These steps and policies cannot be considered effective unless the suicide bomber is stopped at the source. So, a greater emphasis should be on intelligence and pre-emptive action which does not require the creation of any additional force. Terrorist groups outside Pakistan are beyond our reach but facilitators living among us can be identified if all the institutions and people are organised on a war footing. Nobody should escape scrutiny.

Prompt implementation of verdicts of military courts is essential. To the best of my knowledge, military courts do not follow the slow procedures of civil courts but also do not award any sentence unless the crime is proved. Political rulers will have to prove their mettle in speeding up the implementation of anti-terrorism measures.

M Akram Niazi

Rawalpindi Cantt

