LAHORE

A 24-year-old girl committed suicide by hanging herself from a rope in the Millat Park area on Saturday.

The girl, Nisha, a resident of Millat Park, was reportedly depressed over unknown domestic issues she had with her family.

On the day of the incident, she locked herself in a room and hanged herself to death. Police have shifted the body to morgue.

