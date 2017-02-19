More than 40 students awarded gold medals for exceptional varsity career

Hamdard University conferred 1,395 degrees to students, 578 of them in absentia, during the educational institution’s 21st convocation organised on Saturday.

Thirteen PhD and 56 MPhil degrees were also awarded in the ceremony, which was held at the main campus of the university at Madinat al Hikmah (City of Education, Science & Culture). HU Chancellor Sadia Rashid presided over the event.

Twenty-six HU gold medals, eight Shaheed Hakim Mohammed Said gold medals and seven Hamdard Institute of Engineering & Technology gold medals were also conferred on students for retaining first position and being the best among their fellows throughout their university career.

Chancellor Sadia congratulated the graduating students and told them that their success was the fruit of struggles and sacrifices rendered by their parents and teachers.

“Once you start your career, your work would contribute to the national pool of skilled manpower, sustain you economically and socially, and contribute to the national wealth.”

She remarked that she was sure the graduates present at the convocation would prove to be good ambassadors of Hakim Said’s mission.

She also spoke briefly about the Hamdard Foundation’s history: Hakim Abdul Majeed founded Hamdard Dawakhana in Delhi in 1906; at the time of his death, his elder son Hakim Abdul Hameed was eight years old and his younger son Hakim Said only two.

Said founded a modest branch in Karachi, named Hamdard Laboratories, after the independence; but with his dynamism and hard labour, he turned the enterprise into an institution of national repute.

“Using the power of education and training you have been given here at Hamdard University, you would be able to offer the best service to the nation and humanity.”

Earlier, in his welcome address, HU Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Hakim Abdul Hannan said that in the pursuit of excellence, in line with Said’s vision, the university was schooling students in Medical & Health Sciences, Eastern Medicine, Engineering, Management Sciences, Pharmacy, Education and Law.

Later, the chief guest of the convocation, Japanese Consul General Toshikazu Isomura, Chancellor Sadia and VC Dr Hannan awarded degrees and gold medals to the graduating students.

