Report presented to PM says 26,000 operations conducted,

2.3 million persons questioned during this period

ISLAMABAD: As many as 26000 combing operations were conducted and 198 hardcore terrorists and 217 facilitators nabbed while 2.3 million persons were questioned since December 17, 2014 to February 14, 2017 under National Action Plan (NAP) introduced with consensus among all the political parties of the country, the sources told The News here on Friday.

According to a comprehensive report presented to Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif about implementation of NAP to curb terrorism in Pakistan, some 20467 operations were conducted in Lahore where 1.3 million persons were asked questions during investigation.

Similarly, 5784 operations were carried out in Sheikhupura during this period and 151825 persons were questioned on the basis of suspicion and intelligence reports. In all, 1275 cases were registered on alleged involvement in terror related activities.

In Gujranwala division a total of 6865 operations were conducted and 88815 persons were subjected to questioning while 1514 cases were registered on various counts.

Some 1305 cases were registered under Foreign Act and lethal weapons were recovered from 9662 persons during general hold-ups. A total of 7437 cases were registered on display of weapons and licenses of 38 Kalashnikovs, 63 rifles, 71 guns and 83 pistols were suspended.

The police have registered 13975 cases for violation of Sound System Regulation Ordinance and 260 under MPO 1960.

National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA) has made considerable progress in drafting a robust national narrative on terrorism and extremism. The first ever National Internal Security Policy (NISP) has been formulated to protect Pakistan's national interests by addressing critical security issues.

Initially, the combing operations were thoroughly conducted in various districts including Rajanpur, Dera Ghazi Khan, Layyah, Muzaffargarh, Multan, Bahawalpur, Jhang, Rahimyar Khan, Bhakkar, Bahawalnagar, Rawalpindi, Lahore, Okara, Jafferabad, Nasirabad, Dera Bugti, Qila Abdullah, Kohlu, Khuzdar, Ghotki, Shikarpur, Kashmore, Jacobabad, Naushahro Feroze, Karachi, Kohat, Karak, Tank, Kohistan and Fata.

There is a marked and undeniable reduction in sectarian violence across Pakistan while not completely eliminated; this level of mitigation is a positive sign.

Meanwhile, the critics also pointed out that Pakistan has grown surgically adept at killing terrorists, but unable to kill the ideas that fuel them and every state organ clamors to claim the smallest of the limited victories and scramble to shift the blame for its failures.

