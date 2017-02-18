ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s top security agencies — both civil and military — have no doubt that the latest series of gory terrorist attacks in different parts of the country is NDS-RAW sponsored.

“We have no confusion that the NDS is supporting the terrorists and there is no doubt that the NDS is RAW’s poodle working against Pakistan,” one of the key spymasters told The News on Friday evening.

Security official sources said that investigations into the last few years’ major terrorist attacks reveal that now almost every terrorist attack is planned and executed from Afghanistan. Even the handlers and suicide bombers come from Afghanistan.

“Now even the suicide jackets are brought from Afghanistan,” a source said, adding that the terrorists belonging to TTP and Jamaatul Ahrar are freely using the Afghan soil against Pakistan.

Last year, Pakistan had even conveyed to the United States that Indian RAW and Afghanistan’s NDS are patronising terrorist groups to attack soft targets in the country. National Security Adviser Lt Gen (retd) Nasser Khan Janjua had conveyed the message to US Ambassador David Hale.

In the said meeting, Janjua had also emphasised on the need to break the nexus between terrorist groups operating under the supervision of NDS and RAW. Pakistan had asked for US assistance to tackle the situation. The said meeting between Janjua and Hale was held following the Quetta terrorist attack at the police training college where more than 60 cadets were martyred.

The NSA had informed the ambassador that the terrorists who had attacked the police training college were constantly in contact with their leadership and handlers in Afghanistan.

The US authorities though have been condemning terrorist attacks in Pakistan but despite its presence in Afghanistan, Washington did not do anything to break the nexus between the terrorist groups and RAW-NDS against Pakistan. Both Kabul and Washington have been repeatedly asked to take on the Afghanistan based TTP groups involved in terrorist activities in Pakistan. However, none of the two did anything against these terrorist groups.

A few months back, Intelligence Bureau (IB) Director General Aftab Sultan, while speaking in the Senate standing committee meeting had confirmed that a large number of terrorists arrested during the last three years had connections with and were working for the Indian and Afghan intelligence agencies.

“Out of the 865 terrorists arrested during the last three years, a significant number had connections with India’s RAW and the Afghan NDS,” the IB chief was quoted to have said.The IB chief had also said that China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) was the target of foreign intelligence agencies and anti-state elements.

