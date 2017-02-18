Pakistan beat Ireland comfortably

LAHORE: Pakistan rode on half-centuries from Nahida Khan (72) and Javeria Khan (90), and a disciplined bowling performance to beat Ireland by 86 runs in a Super Six match of the Women’s World Cup Qualifier 2017 at the Colombo Cricket Club on Friday.

Opting to bat first, Pakistan made 271 for 5, the second-highest team total of the tournament, and dismissed Ireland for 185 in 48.5 overs.

Pakistan’s batting revolved around the 133-run stand that Nahida and Javeria put on before the latter retired hurt on 65 at the end of the 28th over.

After losing Ayesha Zafar early, the duo mixed caution with aggression to take Pakistan past the 100-run mark before the end of the 20th over.

Nahida, who hit ten fours in her 76-ball knock, fell to Isobel Joyce. Isobel, who has bowled both left-arm seam and left-arm spin in this tournament, finished with impressive figures of 10-1-33-1.

Nain Abidi kept up the tempo of the

innings with eight fours in her 51-ball 44.

She got out in the 43rd over to facilitate the return of Javeria to the crease. She seemed set for her second century of the tournament — she made 100 against Papua New Guinea — but managed only three fours in her second stint to remain unbeaten on 90 in 104 balls.

She finished with 14 hits to the fence as Pakistan hit a total of 36 fours.

Meg Kendal was caught behind early in Ireland’s chase. Cecelia Joyce (41) and Kim Garth (33) put on 74 runs in 22.4 overs for the second wicket, but Sadia Yousuf removed both off successive deliveries to reduce Ireland to 91 for 3 in 27 overs. Laura Delany, the captain, was caught and bowled soon after that, and the innings quickly unraveled. Isobel made 33, but she lacked support.

