Revamping syllabi

The attack on a Sufi shrine is an attack on peace. Sufis are the symbols of love and their shrines are the centres that provide a safe and comforting haven for people who are suffering in the world. It is extremely tragic that the terrorists targeted the shrine of Lal Shahbaz Qalandar whose message of peace and tranquility is conveyed from one generation to another without distinction of colour, caste or creed.

The recent series of blasts in Pakistan has proved to be disastrous. Besides establishing foolproof security in crowded places, it is time for the law-enforcement to monitor, unify and modify the syllabi of all educational institutions of Pakistan. There must also be a complete ban on hate speech and hate literature. Sufi teachings of Rumi and Saadi must be included as compulsory subjects so that the teachings of love, peace and tolerance are inculcated in people from an early age.

Arsalan Ullah Khan

Hyderabad

