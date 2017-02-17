Islamabad

The Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) is committed to improving all medical and dental institutions under its regulatory control.

PDMC President Prof Shabir Lehri told reporters here that the PMDC regulations governing postgraduate education were published in the official gazette and had been in effect since July 18, 2011, and that the regulatory control under the PMDC Ordinance would continue to be enforced.

He said the PMDC maintained that the College of Physicians and Surgeon (CPS) was a recognised postgraduate institute under the PMDC ordinance 1962 and was one of the finest institutions in the country. "The CPS is the pride of the nation and the PMDC will continue to make efforts to improve all the medical and dental institutions," he said.

