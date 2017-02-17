Islamabad

The Enforcement Wing of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) and the Municipal Corporation of Islamabad (MCI) on Thursday carried out a major operation against encroachments in G-10 Markaz at the end of deadline given to encroachers and shopkeepers.

Director Enforcement Taj Warsi led the operation which was participated by personnel of the anti-encroachment wing and Islamabad Police.

During the operation, the enforcement personnel retrieved a greenbelt area of a Lunda Bazaar and confiscated material in large quantity, while a part of verandas of shopping area was also cleared of encroachments.

Prior to start of operation, the CDA officials had held talks with Chairman Union Council Malik Sajid and President traders union G-10 Markaz, Kamran Kakakhel, two days back. The traders of G-10 Markaz have been given another three days to voluntarily remove encroachment otherwise operation would be conducted against them.

CDA chairman and MCI Mayor Sheikh Anser Aziz has directed the officials concerned to resolve issue of encroachment in shopping areas through talks with traders community before launching any operation.

