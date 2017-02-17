LAHORE

A 25-year-old man was killed by a speeding car in Harbanspura area on Thursday.

The victim identified as Muhammad Anees hailed from Noori Darbar Harbanspura. The victim was passing through Aziz Pully when a rashly-driven car hit him, resulting into serious injuries to him. He was taken to a local hospital where he expired. Police shifted the body to morgue.

arrested: Shalimar police arrested a proclaimed offender and a kite manufacturer on Thursday.

The arrested proclaimed offender was identified as Mazhar Ikram and the kite manufacturer as Shahzad. Police recovered 24 kites from the possession of kite manufacturer Shahzad.

QURAN KHWANI: Quran Khwani for martyred DIG Traffic Syed Ahmad Mobin, SSP Operations Zahid Mehmood Gondal and other martyrs was held at Qurban Lines. All DSPs, sector in-charges, senior traffic wardens and male and female traffic wardens were present. Acting CTO expressed condolence with the bereaved families and said the brave police officers laid their lives while fighting terrorism.

operation: Civil Lines Division police conducted a search operation on Hall Road and Bedon Road along with intelligence agencies and rounded up 100 suspects.

During the search operation the bio data of the inhabitants were checked and reconciled with biometric devices.

Two DSPs, five SHOs, Dolphin Force, CTD and the representatives of the intelligence agencies participated in the search operation.

accidents: At least 587 road crashes were reported to the Provincial Monitoring Cell of the Punjab Emergency Service, Rescue 1122, from all 36 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours.

Nine people were killed and 489 critically injured in the accidents.

The injured were shifted to hospitals. However, some 191 victims, who sustained minor injuries, were discharged on the spot after provision of first aid by the emergency medical teams.

