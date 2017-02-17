The Federal Anti-Corruption Court (FACC) on Thursday heard as many as 26 cases of alleged corruption against former prime minister and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Yousuf Raza Gilani. However, charges could not be framed against any of the accused and the case was adjourned till March 16.

The court noted that the former prime minister, who is on bail in the 26 cases, had failed to appear for the hearing. On the other hand, the FIA authorities concerned had failed to submit due documents dealing with the cases pertaining to the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) corruption scam against Gilani and others.

Former TDAP DG Abdul Karim Daudpota, Faisal Ahmed Siddiqui and other accused were present in court. The court took notice of the absence of around 17 accused including Haider Ali, Zeeshan and Ameer Gul and issued non-bailable warrants of arrest against all 17 absconding accused.

The FIA had initiated an investigation against Yousuf Raza Gilani, Abid Javed Akbar, Tariq Iqbal Puri, Javed Anwar Khan and Abdul Karim Daudpota and others for their involvement in the formation of bogus companies and other corrupt practices that caused a great loss to the national exchequer.

The FIA has submitted charge-sheets in different cases against the accused, raising the number of cases filed against the PPP leader in the financial corruption matter called “Scam 11”.

PSO case

The FACC also issued non-bailable warrants of arrest against an officer of the Pakistan State Oil’s Credit Control and Billing Department.

The officer, Shoaib Rasool, is alleged to have caused huge losses to PSO through corrupt practices. He stands accused of plundering PSO’s wealth by making fake entries and compiling fake accounts.

The court directed the investigation officer (IO) to arrest Rasool and produce him at the next hearing. Another accused, Abdur Rauf, is already under detention and was presented before the court. Three more co-accused in the case – Fahad Hayat, Amir and Iqbal – are out on bail.

