LAHORE

The Overseas Pakistanis Commission(OPC) Punjab officials Tuesday expressed sorrow over the martyrdom of DIG Traffic Ahmed Mobin in the suicide attack here on Monday.

Capt Mobin served the OPC as additional director general in the recent past.

OPC Punjab Vice-Chairperson Shaheen Khalid Butt, Commissioner Afzaal Bhatti Director General Javed Iqbal Bukhari and other staff members expressed their condolences to the bereaved family.

In their condolence message, they prayed may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss.

Earlier, Afzaal Bhatti and other staff attended the funeral prayers for the martyrs of Lahore blast at Elite Police Training Centre, Bedian Road, Lahore.

