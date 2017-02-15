Print Story
PCB’s National School Cricket championship begins todayFebruary 15, 2017Print : Sports
KARACHI: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) National School Cricket Championship, which has been named Abdul Hafeez Kardar Cup, will commence from Wednesday (today) across the country, the PCB said on Tuesday.
The 35-overs-a-match tournament will be played in 16 cities: Lahore, Peshawar, Karachi, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Quetta, Hyderabad, Larkana, Dera Murad Jamali, Bannu, Multan, Bahawalpur, Faisalabad, Sialkot, Mirpur, and Abbottabad.
For the first phase, 17 schools from across Lahore have been divided into four pools.
It is expected that around 10,000 youngsters of more than 600 schools will participate in the exercise, the PCB added.