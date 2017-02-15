DHAKA: Bangladesh police on Tuesday shot dead an alleged commander of a banned Islamist outfit blamed for last year’s deadly cafe attack in the capital, an official said.

Police said Abu Jar was a close associate of Jahangir Alam, who was arrested last month after he allegedly led a campaign of targeted killings of religious minorities in the northern region. Acting on a tip-off police raided a town outside the northern city of Bogra where Jar was killed in a gunfight, Bogra police chief Asaduz Zaman told AFP.

"We fired back after they opened fire at our officers," Zaman said, adding Jar was wanted in connection with several murder cases.

