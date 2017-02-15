CHARSADDA: A youth was killed over a monetary dispute in Shabqadar tehsil in the district, police said on Tuesday.

They said that there was a monetary dispute over Rs2,000 between two friends. They said that Hazrat Gul allegedly opened indiscriminate firing, leaving his friend Dost Pir Khan dead on the spot.

The accused managed to escape after committing the crime. Trader looted: Two persons impersonating intelligence agencies officials deprived a local trader of cash here on Tuesday, police sources said.

They said that the two persons posing themselves as officials of intelligence agencies forced Khanzeb, a trader, to accompany them and snatched Rs17,000 cash and other documents from him. They said the accused managed to escape after committing the crime.

