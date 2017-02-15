WANA: A soldier and an alleged militant were killed during an exchange of fire in Toi Khula tehsil of South Waziristan Agency (SWA), officials sources said.

They said that the personnel of the security forces were carrying out a search operation in Zarmalan area when unidentified assailants fired at them from a house.The sources said that a soldier identified as Amir Muhammad Shah was killed on the spot and another sustained bullet injuries in the attack.

They said the security forces returned the fire, killing an alleged militant.The sources said that the search operation was being carried out after an improvised explosion device attack on the security forces in Zarmalan area on Sunday last.

Three soldiers were killed in the IED blast. Meanwhile, the political administration arrested 24 tribesmen belonging to Sulemankhel tribe under the collective responsibility section of the Frontier Crimes Regulation after the fresh incident.

