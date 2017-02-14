Muslim Health Club win weight-lifting championship

KARACHI: Muslim Health Club Lahore were crowned champions of the National Inter-Club Weightlifting Championship which concluded at the Punjab University Lahore gymnasium late Sunday night.

The winners claimed 74 points. Islamia Sports Club Gujranwala got second position with 65 points and Chaudhry Amin Club Gujranwala got third position with 46 points.

Pakistan Weightlifting Federation (PWF) said that a record number of 87 weightlifters were part of the showpiece.

A PWF official told ‘The News’ that clubs from Sindh and Balochistan also showed their worth.

Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) secretary Khalid Mehmood graced the closing ceremony.

In the 56 kilogramme category, Yousuf Rafiq of ART Club claimed gold by lifting a total 184 kilogramme weight which included 79 in snatch and 105kg in clean and jerk.

Sharjeel Butt of Muslim Club picked silver with 182kg (77 snatch, 105 clean and jerk). Bismillah Babar of Islamia Club secured bronze with a total weight of 179 (80-99).

In 65kg competitions, Sohaib Kaleem of Islamia Club got gold with a total weight of 222kg (100-120). Saad Butt of Chaudhry Amin Club secured silver with an aggregate of 205 (88-117). Sameer Nadeem of Mian Gee Club picked bronze with a total weight of 198 (89-109).

In 69kg competitions, Umar Ashfaq of Wohaib Club got gold with a total weight of 262 (123-147). Furqan Anwar of Chaudhry Amin Club secured silver with 255 (115-140). Ibrar Khalid of PR Academy claimed bronze with 234 kg weight (102-132). In 77kg competitions Rshid Butt of Muslim Health Club got gold with a total weight of 257 (117-140).

Ahmed Salim of Islamia Club claimed silver with an aggregate 247 (116-131).

Asif of Mian Gee Club got bronze with 240 (103-137).

In 85kg Abdur Rehman of Wohaib Club got gold with 278 (122-156), Umar Anwar of Islamia Club claimed silver with 276 (125-151) and Hafiz Ashfaq of Samanabad Club secured bronze with a total weight of 273 (120-153).

In 94kg Iffi Abbas of Muslim Health Club claimed gold with 274 (122-152), Umar Farooq of Islamia Club secured silver with 269kg (123-146) and Miraj Shakeel of Chaudhry Amin Club claimed bronze with 240 (110-130).

The 105kg competitions, gold went to Ali Pervez of Muslim Health Club who lifted 283 (130-153), Hasnain Rathore of Chaudhry Amin Club got silver with 278kg (118-150), while Afnan Butt of Asif Dar Club claimed bronze with 65 (120-145).

In plus 105kg, Mehran Butt of Muslim Health Club claimed gold with 265 (115-150), Hasan Islam of Islamia Club got silver with 235kg (115-120), while Khwaja Laeeq of ART Club secured bronze with 191 (82-109).

