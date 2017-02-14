Islamabad

The eighth day of phase-1 of the Intravenous Polio Vaccine (IPV) Campaign is in progress in all planned 5 districts of KP including Peshawar, Nowshera, Charsadda, Mardan and Swabi. The campaign is targeting 646,526 children with IPV and 707,138 children with OPV.

The campaign has also started in 18 towns of Karachi namely, TMK, Thatta, Sujawal and Badin in Sindh targeting 669,603 children with IPV and 893,193 children with OPV and in Bajour, Mohmand, Orakzai, Kurram, FR Peshawar and FR Kohat in Fata targeting 168,005 children with IPV and 204,755 children with OPV. The targeted age group for IPV is 4-23 months and for OPV is 0-23 months. Moreover, it will be a six-day campaign and a two-day catch-up.

The day-3 of phase-2 of mOPV2 case response campaign is in progress in the entire Quetta Block, targeting 727,046 under five children. It will be a five-day campaign.

The campaign in response to the positive environmental sample from Multan has started in areas of Multan (whole district), Muzaffargarh, Khanewal, TT Singh and Lodhran targeting 1,872,496 under five children.

The phase 1 of the February SNID campaign in Fata has started in 7 agencies including NWA, SWA, FR Tank, FR Lakki, FR DIK, FR Bannu and Khyber targeting 514,330 under-five children.

Prime Minister's Focal Person Senator Ayesha Raza Farooq shared that the campaign has been launched in response to the positive environmental sample from Multan.

