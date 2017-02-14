Islamabad

To encourage women in the field of business and entrepreneurship for achieving economic stability, a meeting was held at National Vocational & Technical Training Commission Headquarters which was attended by executive director NAVTTC Zulfiqar Ahmad Cheema, Founder President of Islamabad Women Chamber of Commerce Samina Fazil, Vice President Robina Nazir and their team.

Women constitute 50 per cent of the population of Pakistan and their active participation is important for our national development, said the executive director while addressing the meeting.

"NAVTTC is playing an important role for the economic independence of women and is imparting training in various courses so that they are able to opt for home based business or secure jobs in industries and relevant organizations," he said.

Next year, NAVTTC will train around one lac young boys and girls in modern trades and special attention would be paid to the women related training courses, he added.

Founder President Ms. Samina Fazil praised the steps taken by NAVTTC and extended their full cooperation in this regard.

