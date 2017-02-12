KHAR: Around 72,460 children would be administered the inactivated polio vaccine (IPV) during an eight-day campaign in Bajaur Agency, an official said on Saturday.

Talking to reporters at the Bajaur Press Club, Agency Surgeon Dr Abdul Haq said the campaign would start from February 13.

He added that 315 teams had been constituted to vaccinate the children from 4 to 23-month.

The official said that one dose of IPV protected children from polio forever. Earlier, Assistant Political Agent Muhammad Ali Khan inaugurated the campaign.

