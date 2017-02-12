Samples of bottled water taken from the market of several cities of Pakistan like Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Sialkot, Quetta, Peshawar, Muzarffarabad, Sargodha, Multan revealed that 10pc to 15pc of the branded bottled water is contaminated as reported by the Pakistan Council of Research in Water Resources ( PCRWR). The so called branded mineral water are more harmful than the ordinary tap water because of the presence of arsenic and sodium, which can cause serious disease like skin diseases, diabetes, kidney diseases, diarrhoea, dysentery, hepatitis, typhoid and may also cause cancer.

Many people choose these bottled water excessively available in market in spite of tap water considering them safe for their health, but they are unaware of the reality that they are more likely to fall ill by consuming these bottles of water. The authorities are requested to take action against these culprits who play with the lives of innocent people.

Shireen Hashim

Karachi

0



0







Not fit to drink was posted in Newspost of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on February 12, 2017 and was last updated on February 12, 2017. This news story is related to Print/185689-Not-fit-to-drink/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Not fit to drink" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/185689-Not-fit-to-drink.