RAWALPINDI: A Heli ski team comprising 38 foreigners from 12 different countries visited ISPR Directorate, says a press release.

The team is on a weeklong tour to Pakistan through a joint collaboration of Training Recourse Group (TRG) and ISPR, for heli-skiing and to explore beauty of Pakistan. The team was briefed by Director General Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) about security environment in Pakistan for sports. The visitors appreciated role of Pakistan Armed Forces for war against terrorism and improved security environment. Team will visit Northern Areas under arrangements ISPR for heli-skiing before their departure on 15 February 2017.

