LAHORE

Two passersby, including a woman, died in road accidents in the City on Friday.

Police said that a 45-year-old woman was crossing a road near Bund Road in the Shafiqabad area at night when a vehicle hit and injured her. She was shifted to hospital where doctors pronounced her dead. Police said that they were searching for the family of the victim and then would register a case.

In another incident, a 40-year-man was hit by a fast-moving vehicle while crossing motorway at Hanjarwal. Police said that victim Muhammad Iqbal was trying to cross motorway at midnight. Police said that they could not register a case as an unauthorised person was not allowed to go on motorway.

Police have removed the bodies to morgue.

road accidents: At least 691 road accidents were reported to the Provincial Monitoring Cell of the Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) from all 36 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours.

Ten people were killed and 557 critically injured in the accidents. The injured were shifted to hospitals.

However, some 216 victims, who sustained minor injuries, were discharged on the spot after provision of first aid by the emergency medical teams.

