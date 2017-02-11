An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Friday issued non-bailable warrants (NBW) of arrest against four Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) activists in the Jumma Khan murder case.

The court also ordered to produce under detention MQM Ranchor Line sector in-charge Amir Ali alias Sarphatta and Muhammad Arif alias Dhandar in the same case.

Those who had NBWs issued against them were identified as Adnan alias Adnan Ghatia, Akhlaq Qureshi, Naimullah alias Mullah and Shehzad Saleem.

According to the prosecution, the accused had killed Khan, leader of a Lyari gang, on May 8, 2012 after he resisted installation of a barrier gates in the area. An eye-witness was also claimed to have identified Amir Ali alias Sarphatta before a judicial magistrate concerned.

Physical remand

An administrative judge of the ATC granted physical remand of three MQM activists of SITE sector till February 15; they were identified as Tariq, Mehmood Khan and Haneef.

The three men were alleged to have been involved in several murder cases including targeted killings of policemen, attempted murder, possession of explosive materials and illegal weapons.

The court directed the Investigation Officer (IO) to present a progress report in the case at the next hearing.

Imprisonment

A court awarded 19 year imprisonment to Nizam Ali said to be involved in an attempted murder case and possession of illicit weapons.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs70,000 and declared that in case of failing to pay the amount, the accused would have to serve additional six-month jail time.

