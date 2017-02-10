Pakistan Super League begins amidst glittering lights

Marvellous graphics, mesmerising music, fireworks mark the event;

provincial cultures highlighted; officials of UAE, ICC, PCB, franchisers and foreigners attend ceremony; Geo Super live telecast inaugural event

KARACHI: The Pakistan Super League Season 2, the mega event of Pakistan’s cricket history, was launched here on Thursday amidst glittering lights, shining stars, enjoyment of cricket-lovers, mesmerizing music, and eye-catching ever-changing views.

The Dubai Cricket Stadium shrouded in colours and lights was packed to the capacity. National and international cricket stars were among the participants.The ceremony was inaugurated with singing of Pakistan’s national anthem. All the stadium was filled with green and other lights. Laser lights were displayed expertly. Those exhibiting flying drums act were shown descending from the sky with the use of special lights. The PSL was written on the top of the Dubai Stadium with laser lights.

Folk songs of Sindh, Punjab, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan were presented with special graphics, and dancers performed on these songs beautifully. Culture of all the four provinces was presented through these songs.

The Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman, Shehryar Khan, delivered a short address. He pledged to revive the international cricket in the country, thanked the audience and announced conducting the PSL final in Lahore.

First of all, the Islamabad United, along with its owner, reached the ground, waving the Pakistani flag. The Karachi Kings entire team came to the stadium amidst its team song. Lahore Qalandars entered the ground along with Captain Brendon McCullum and team owner Rana Fawad, while the team song was being played at full volume.

Amidst the cheering, Peshawar Zalmi reached the stadium, led by Captain Darren Sammy and team owner Javed Afridi. Then came in Quetta Gladiators led by Captain Sarfraz Ahmad, team coach Moin Khan and team owner Nadeem Umar.

Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, head of the United Arab Emirates Ministry of Culture, Youth, and Social Development, told the audience his country was happy to host the PSL event.

PSL Chairman Najam Sethi also addressed the audience briefly, and thanked the participants. He said such pitches had been made for the tournament where more runs would be made. And if anybody from the audience would catch the ball coming to the stadium, he/she would be given a special cash prize of 10 million rupees. He said with the conduct of the PSL Final in Lahore, we would show to the world that Lahore is the heart of Pakistan and Lahorites love cricket. He said a foreign cricket team would also be brought to Pakistan this year.

Islamabad United captain Misbahul Haq reached the stage with the beautiful PSL Trophy.Ramiz Raja invited all team captains on the stage. The captains held the trophy jointly and raised the slogan of “Ab Khel Jamay Ga”.

Karachi Kings Captain Kumar Sangakkara, Peshawar Zalmi’s Darren Sammy, Lahore Qalandars Brendon McCullum, Quetta’s Sarfraz Ahmad and Islamabad’s Mishabul Haq gave autographs on a bat, placed at the stage.Jamaican rapper & the singer Shaggy, Shahzad Roy, Ali Zafar presented songs and performances for about one-and-a-half hours. Fahad Mustafa was the host of the ceremony.

