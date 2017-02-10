LAHORE

Punjab Higher Education Minister Syed Raza Ali Gillani has said a comprehensive reforms programme is under way to develop higher education sector according to needs of the 21st century so that the country could progress through human resource development.

Chairing a meeting at Punjab Higher Education Commission (PHEC), the minister said for this purpose research-based activities were being fully encouraged and the teachers were provided capacity building opportunities.

PHEC Chairperson Dr Muhammad Nizamuddin, representatives of higher education department and a four-member team of British Council attended the meeting.

The meeting reviewed the prospects of reforms in collaboration with the British Council. The meeting was told that the British Council was collaborating with the Higher Education Department (HED) for achieving the goals of different projects including chief minister’s roadmap programme, faculty development programme and Lahore Knowledge Park.

Raza Gillani informed the meeting that a teachers training plan has been devised by the government to improve capacity of teachers. He said Shahbaz Sharif Merit Scholarship had been launched with Rs 400 million, and added Rs 200 million were provided for domestic and foreign trainings of teachers. He said 138 colleges were being established in different districts with an amount of Rs 2147 million.

Dr Nizam highlighted the role of PHEC in the improvement of higher education in the province and proposed that international taskforce should be established to elevate the higher education sector.

