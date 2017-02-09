ISLAMABAD: Islamabad Mayor and CDA Chairman Sheikh Anser Aziz chaired a meeting which reviewed weekly performance of the different directorates. Director Generals and Directors of different formations briefed the CDA chairman about the targets achieved in the last week.

Sheikh Anser had started weekly meetings with senior officials following displeasure shown by Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif over performance of the authority.

