Rawalpindi: As desilting work in the Khanpur Dam is being carried out, water supply has been suspended through this source in several localities of Rawalpindi, causing great problems for the citizens of these areas.

However, Water and Sewerage Agency (Wasa) Managing Director Raja Shaukat Mahmood said the desilting work of Khanpur Dam would be completed by February 16 and he appealed to the people of the water shortage-hit areas to cooperate with the department under these circumstances.

He said that in view of this situation, the managing director has directed the authorities of water department to enhance the timings of tubewells in these areas to cope with the existing situation of water shortage.

Similarly, Raja Shaukat also directed the related officials and staff to provide water to the citizens in the affected localities through water bowsers so that the people did not face any kind of problem. As soon as work on the Khanpur Dam desilting is completed, the supply in these union councils would be restored and situation of water would improve.

