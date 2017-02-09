‘Pakistan among countries most affected by climate change’

Islamabad

Federal Minister for Climate Change Zahid Hamid on Wednesday said Pakistan ranked seventh among the countries most affected by climate change faced disasters like floods, droughts, sea intrusion and glaciers melting.

He however said the government was taking all necessary corrective measures.

The minister was speaking to newly-appointed country representative of the Asia Foundation, Sofia Shakil, at his ministry here.

The minister warned emissions in the country would go higher as a result of future developmental process.

“We’re taking many initiatives to deal with climate change that includes ratification of Paris agreement, submission of Intended Nationally Determined Contributions, National Climate Change Policy, Framework to implement Climate Change Policy and Climate Change Act,” he said.

The minister said the Climate Change Council would be established to implement prepare projects while considering international standards.

He said the National Assembly had approved the Climate Change Act, which would come into force within three months after being approved by the Senate.

The delegate of the Asia Foundation were also informed about launching of the Prime Minister’s Green Pakistan Programme.

The country representatives of the Asia Foundation offered to help in strengthening the Climate Change Council and small grant projects of climate change.

Climate Change secretary Syed Ahmed Abu Akif informed the participants that the textbooks containing chapters related to climate change had also been developed for early schoolchildren.

The meeting was also attended by Asia Foundation deputy country representative Ameena Illahi, climate change joint secretary Muhammad Farooq and official Zile Huma.

