Rawalpindi

Though the provincial government is yet to take decision about lifting of ban on the Basant festival people are divided over this issue with some stressing for its revival and others supporting ban to avoid killing of innocent people due to chemical coated strings.

“There is no doubt that lack of regulations for the festivals have caused a huge loss to human lives but this does not mean that abolishment of the festival should be the final solution,” said Younis Malik.

He said it is responsibility of the provincial government to keep check over those who manufacture metallic and chemical coated twines but it is really unfortunate that instead of fulfilling its duties it wants to continue with ban on this social and cultural event.

Intezar Hussain said the Basant prohibition has been explained officially in terms of foul play by kite flyers who use metallic wire or coat their twine with such preparations that it becomes fatal for the people in the streets who happen to get it on their throat.

“I think the government should carry out legislation and introduce strict punishments for those who manufacture or use glass coated metallic twine. But this festival must be revived as it serves as reunion of friends and family members,” he said.

Tariq Chaudhry said nothing is more important than a human life so those who demand lifting of ban on Basant should think about the people who can become victims of chemical or metallic twines.

“If some people lose their lives due to use of chemical or metallic strings then who would take the responsibility for this crime. It is really disgusting to seek pleasure at the cost of the human lives so I think the provincial government should not give permission for Basant,” he said.

