Fazal-ur-Rahman was gunned down by an unidentified assailant in the Kala Pani area, Lyari, on Wednesday.

The 28-year-old man died on the spot. The body was shifted to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre.

In another incident, 35-year-old Shahabudin was killed by two unknown motorcyclists in the Nusrat Bhutto Colony. His body was moved to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for an autopsy.

