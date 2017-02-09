An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Wednesday accepted two charge sheets against Asif Ali alias Halaku, Shakeel and Zakir, all alleged robbers accused of killing two citizens in different areas of the city in 2012.

One of the accomplices of the accused, Khurram alias Babu Balti, was burnt alive by a mob in the area of Zaman Town police station in 2012.

It is alleged that Asif Ali alias Halaku along with his companions had killed a former councillor, Patras Masih, and an industrial worker, Nadeem, for resisting robbery bids.

It was after one of these muggings that one of the accused, Khurram alias Babu Balti, was caught by area people and lynched.

The other accused, Shakeel and Zakir, had fled whereas Asif Ali alias Halaku was arrested.

The case investigation officer (IO) submitted the charge sheets against the under detention accused in the court of the administrative judge of the anti-terrorism courts. The judge accepted both and referred them to the ATC concerned.

0



0







ATC accepts charge sheet against murder accused was posted in Karachi of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on February 09, 2017 and was last updated on February 09, 2017. This news story is related to Print/184936-ATC-accepts-charge-sheet-against-murder-accused/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "ATC accepts charge sheet against murder accused" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/184936-ATC-accepts-charge-sheet-against-murder-accused.