The local business community was playing an important role in the economic development of the region and SNGPL would take all possible measures to resolve their gas-related issues, observed Ch. Ejaz Ahmed, General Manager Distribution, Sui Northern Gas Pipeline Limited (SNGPL), Islamabad.

He was addressing the traders and industrialists at Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (ICCI). He said there was still moratorium on commercial connections, however, he assured that on the recommendation letter of ICCI, SNGPL Islamabad would provide fast track gas connections to its members. He said fast track connections facility was also available for the general consumers.

He said gas bills were delivered to business community during last days and urged that SNGPL should ensure delivery of gas bill at least one week before the due date.

He said with the initiatives of the government gas supply has improved in the country from 1.4 Billion Cubic Feet (BCF) to over 2 BCF. He said government was planning to take gas supply to 3 BCF through various big projects that would further reduce the gas shortage issue in the country. He said there were 1 million gas consumers in Islamabad while gas losses were only 7.7% with zero gas theft in local industries which was laudable. He said ICCI should give names of its representatives for Review Committee of SNGPL so that they could be invited to its meetings to address the gas-related complaints of business community. He assured that highlighted issues would be looked into to facilitate the business community.

Speaking at the occasion, Khalid Iqbal Malik, president, ICCI raised the gas-related issues of the business community. He said industrial areas in Islamabad were experiencing low gas pressure due to which production activities were suffering and urged that SNGPL should ensure supply of gas to industry with full pressure. He said ICCI should be given due representation in SNGPL Board of Directors to ensure the better protection of business community interests. He said government should establish more terminals in the country for RLNG to improve gas supply.

He said procedure for industrial and commercial gas connections should be further streamlined and SNGPL should utilise latest technology for meter reading as well as for curbing the theft of gas meters.

Khalid Malik Senior Vice President ICCI, Khalid Javed, Tariq Sadiq, Mian Shaukat Masud, Mian Waqas Masud, Kalid Chaudhry, Sheikh Amir Waheed, Syed Adil Anis, Ch. Waheed ud Din, Shaukat Ali Sheikh, Ms. Nasira Ali and others also highlighted various gas related issues for urgent redress.

