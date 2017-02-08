Issue degrees to BZU students: LHC

Lahore

A full bench of the Lahore High Court on Tuesday directed the Bahuddin Zakrya University (BZU) to issue, as an interim measure, degrees to the students who passed the examinations at Lahore sub-campus.

The LHC full bench headed by Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar issued the order while hearing a number of petitions filed by the students challenging non-recognition of their degrees and admission at the university.

The bench expressed dismay over non-enrollment of current students as well as not preparing strong reference against the real perpetrators of the illegality that took place at the sub-campus of Bahauddin Zakarya University in Lahore.

NAB Chairman Qamaruz Zaman, its Prosecutor General Waqar Qadeer Dar, Advocate General Punjab Shakilur Rehman Khan and Provincial Minister Zaeem Hussain Qadri also attended hearing of the case.

During the proceedings, the prosecutor general said that 11 suspects in the scam were not taken into custody on a stay order issued by a single bench of the high court. But he could not convince the court as to why the stay order was not challenged by the NAB.

The bench, however, observed that the university’s registrar would be changed if the grievances of the students were not redressed. The bench directed the advocate general to ensure compliance with the court order and remove reservations of the students. The court would resume hearing by Feb 13.

Plea dismissed: The Lahore High Court Tuesday dismissed a habeas corpus petition filed by a lawyer challenging detention of Jamatud Dawa (JuD) chief Hafiz Muhammad Saeed.

Justice Erum Sajjad Gull heard the petition of advocate Sarfraz Hussain as objection case and upheld an objection put by the registrar office on its maintainability. The office had stated that the petitioner had not furnished the impugned notification of Saeed’s detention. During the hearing, advocate AK Dogar appeared before the court and stated that a separate petition would be filed soon on behalf of Hafiz Saeed challenging his detention. Advocate Hussain had contended that Hafiz Saeed was detained in light of United Nations’ resolution of 2008. However, he questioned, the resolution of the UN Security Council passed in 1948 for holding referendum in the Indian Held Kashmir has not been implemented so far. The lawyer stated that the JuD chief has been detained for keeping the Kashmir issue alive. The petitioner pleaded that the detention of Saeed was liable to be declared void as there was no nexus with anti-terrorism laws, which had been maneuvered by the government to curtail the liberty of a Pakistani citizen at the behest of foreign mission. He asked the court to get the JuD chief recovered from the alleged illegal and improper detention and set him at liberty in the largest interest of justice.

