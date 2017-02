Islamabad: Mother of Humayun Aziz Sandeela, senior sub-editor The News, passed away on Monday at Dera Ismael Khan. Her funeral will be taken out from House no.309-C, Kirri Alizai, today (Tuesday) at 9 am. She will be laid to rest at Kotli Imam Hussain, Dera Ismael Khan.

0



0







The News staffer bereaved was posted in Islamabad of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on February 07, 2017 and was last updated on February 07, 2017. This news story is related to Print/184475-The-News-staffer-bereaved/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "The News staffer bereaved" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/184475-The-News-staffer-bereaved.