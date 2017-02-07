LAHORE

Dealer Vehicle Registration System (DVRS) has so far registered more than 10,000 vehicles through 23 online registered dealers in the Districts of Lahore, DG Khan, Rawalpindi, Multan and Faisalabad, according to a press release on Monday.

DVRS was formally launched in November 2016 by the chief minister while it is being expanded to Bahawalpur and other districts of Punjab.

The new system is checking late registration of vehicles and evasion of government tax on vehicles while facilitating the citizens in the registration process of their vehicles before it leaves from the dealer’s showroom.

All types of vehicles including motorbikes are being registered through this automated system.

For this prompt technology base service, the buyers of new cars pay Rs 20,00 and for motorbike Rs 500/- extra to the dealer.

The average new registration under this system in five districts of Punjab is noticed above 100 vehicles per day, which is expected to increase with the expansion of it in other districts of the Punjab province.

LDA: Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Monday demolished a commercial building over violation of building bylaws.

An Lahore Development Authority team demolished a commercial building on Peco Road while construction work of a commercial building on a residential plot on Minhaj Road was stopped and the building was sealed. LDA officials said the operation will continue in the city.

