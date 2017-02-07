CM Extension Industrial Estate

LAHORE

Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif has directed to evolve an extension plan for Sundar Industrial Estate and said that special attention should also be paid to set up new industry in Chunian Industrial Estate.

The chief minister presided over a meeting here Monday to review steps taken for promotion and regulation of industries and proposals for industrial zoning.

Addressing the meeting, the chief minister said that industrial sector played an important role in strengthening of economy and provision of employment. He said that promotion of industrial sector and industrial zoning were the need of the hour. He directed to review industrial zoning on industries established at Lahore-Sheikhupura Road.

Cabinet committee headed by Provincial Minister for Industries Sheikh Allauddin will present final recommendations in next 10 days in this regard, he added.

He said that steps should be taken for industries abide by water treatment, labour laws and other rules and regulations and law of ban on setting of industries without NOC should be strictly implemented. He said it was the responsibility of the departments concerned and the administration to implement existing laws. He said that implementation of environmental rules and regulations in industry should be ensured.

