Moin hopes Gladiators will win title this time

KARACHI: Quetta Gladiators’ head coach Moin Khan on Sunday said that they would make all out effort to win the second edition of Pakistan Super League (PSL) which will begin at the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from February 9.

“This time we have formed a good combination,” Moin told ‘The News’ from Jinnah International Airport here just minutes before flying for Dubai along with his players. “We have picked new players as well and if they played with fighting spirit we will win the tournament,” said the former Pakistan wicket-keeper.

The previous edition underdogs had surprised everyone with their resilience under the leadership of Test stumper Sarfraz Ahmed but had failed to clear the last hurdle, falling in the final against Misbah-ul-Haq-led Islamabad United.

They lost their foreign picks Moin Ali and former Australian all-rounder Brad Hodge, who pulled out due to personal reasons, and they had to pick their replacements from the already approved draft. Having a few terrific players like Kevin Pietersen, Nathan McCullum, England’s speedster Tymal Mills and in-form Ahmed Shehzad the outfit is expected to live up to the expectations.

Skipper Sarfraz flew early Sunday morning through another flight. Lanky Test pacer Umar Gul and Mills had reached Dubai the other day.

Moin said that it was a great decision of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to hold the PSL final at Lahore. “I think it’s a great initiative from the PCB. It should be appreciated. If held successfully it would enable the organisers to hold the next PSL in Pakistan as the people here want to see cricket,” the former Pakistan captain said.

Since the attack on the Sri Lankan cricket team bus at Lahore in March 2009, Pakistan has turned into a no-go area for foreign cricketing nations.

Moin hoped that the PSL would give a few good players to Pakistan. “Definitely it will give the young lot confidence as they will share the dressing room with big stars. Sharjeel Khan last season played well in the PSL and he is in the Pakistan team now. And so is Mohammad Nawaz. Such events always help youngsters prepare for national duty,” Moin added. Gladiators will face Lahore Qalandars, who failed to impress in the last edition, in their opener on February 10.

Qalandars will be led this time by Brendon McCullum, former New Zealand captain.

On Monday (today) the trophy will be formally unveiled at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

The five-team event will be played under double league system with the leading four sides qualifying for the play-offs. The top two teams will compete in the play-off-1 and the winners will qualify for the final. The third and fourth-placed sides will clash in the play-off-2 and the winners will then lock horns with the losers of play-off-1 and its winners will then qualify for the final.

Moin lauded the format. “It’s very good because the teams which play well in the league round are given a life-line in the play-offs,” Moin said.

Former West Indies captain Viv Richards will serve as the mentor of Quetta Gladiators.

was posted in Sports of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on February 06, 2017 and was last updated on February 06, 2017.