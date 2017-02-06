Print Story
Book fair pulls crowdsFebruary 06, 2017Print : Lahore
A large number of book lovers visited the Lahore International Book Fair’17 on its fourth day at the Expo Centre here on Sunday. Monday (today) will be the last day of the book fair, organised by the Lahore International Book Fair (LIBF) Trust in collaboration with the Pakistan Publishers and Booksellers Association. A great rush of people was witnessed in the afternoon which continued till the evening as people taking advantage of the weekly holiday thronged the venue to explore the book fair. The five-day book fair, with free entry during all days of the event, is offering thousands of books on a variety of topics, mostly on discounted prices.