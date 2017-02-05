Print Story
All-Pakistan Inter-University Cricket begins
February 05, 2017
Sports
KARACHI: The All-Pakistan Inter-University Cricket tournament will be held here at different venues from February 5-10.
The matches will be held at the IBA Ground, UBL Ground, Naya Nazimabad, Rashid Latif Cricket Academy and Asghar Ali Shah Stadium. As many as 18 teams will be part of the showpiece.
University of Karachi will be fielding two teams. University of Central Punjab, Government College University Lahore, University of Engineering and Technology Lahore, Government College University Faisalabad, Islamia University Bahawalpur, Peshawar University, Hazara University, Islamia College University Islamabad, Preston University Islamabad and others will feature in the event.