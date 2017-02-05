Aptma demands lower power rates

LAHORE: All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (Aptma) central chairman Amir Fayyaz has appealed the federal government to bring power and energy rates in Punjab at par with other provinces and regional countries.

Addressing a press conference, the Aptma chairman thanked the government for an excellent exports package. This will resolve the issues of exporting industries established around the country.

However, he said Punjab industry is paying Rs11 per kilowatt/hour on the use of electricity, while the regional average in Rs7.

Similarly, gas in the form of re-gasified liquefied natural gas (RLNG) is supplied to Punjab industry at 30 percent higher cost than other provinces where they use natural gas.

He said regional average is even lower. On energy and power use the textile industry in Punjab bears Rs70 billion additional expenses that comes to Rs150 million per spinning mill, he added.

Fayyaz said that the gas charges across the country should be the same, as is practiced in electricity.

