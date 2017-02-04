Islamabad

A police gunman shot a car rider at a police picket near I-10/1 in the wee hours of Friday when cops signalled the car to stop but the car rider sped up.

The car rider identified as Taimoor Riaz, 26, resident of Bangash Colony, Rawalpimdi, was killed on the spot. The cop shot three bullets aiming at his head, witnesses said adding a bullet hit his head causing his death on the spot.

Sabzi Mandi police have registered case under murder charge but the policeman managed to escape from the scene. The police said that cops of Eagle Squad intercepted a car bearing registration number (IDL-4724), but the driver sped up, the police said adding that a cop Samiullah Khan Niazi opened fire at the car which resulted in killing of the driver.

The police said that a young girl was also accompanying the victim. The police said that the victim was married but he had allegedly developed relations with the girl through social media. SSP Islamabad ordered to arrest the cops involved in the killing of the car rider.

0



0







Man killed by cop at check post was posted in Islamabad of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on February 04, 2017 and was last updated on February 04, 2017. This news story is related to Print/183957-Man-killed-by-cop-at-check-post/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Man killed by cop at check post" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/183957-Man-killed-by-cop-at-check-post.