KARAK: The Board of Studies (BoS) of the Department of Physics and Nanotechnology of the Khushal Khan Khattak University Karak approved the scheme of studies for BS programme.

The first-ever (BoS) of the Department of Physics and Nanotechnology was held here on Friday at the university’s auditorium.The participants of the meeting approved the scheme of studies designed for the BS (Honour) programme of the department.

Head of Department Dr Abdul Hakeem Shah chaired the meeting that was attended by BoS members, including Vice- Chancellor Abbottabad University of Science and Technology Dr Iftikhar Ahmad, Professor at Preston University Islamabad Dr N M Butt, Dr Amanur Rehman of Pakistan Institute of Engineering and Applied Sciences, Dr Javed Iqbal Assistant Professor University of Peshawar and faculty members of the Khushal Khan Khattak University Karak. Dr Abdul Hakeem Shah appreciated the contributions of the members of BoS for designing the scheme of studies for the university.

0



0







Karak varsity approves scheme of studies for BS programme was posted in Peshawar of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on February 04, 2017 and was last updated on February 04, 2017. This news story is related to Print/183955-Karak-varsity-approves-scheme-of-studies-for-BS-programme/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Karak varsity approves scheme of studies for BS programme" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/183955-Karak-varsity-approves-scheme-of-studies-for-BS-programme.