‘If change witnessed, country may be included in list of countries facing travel ban’

WASHINGTON: The White House spokesman stated on Friday that the US was not extending the visa ban to Pakistan as Islamabad was extending cooperation and if a change was witnessed, the country might be included in the list of the countries facing travel sanctions, the US media reported.

He said that there had been no such consideration since Pakistan shared intelligence information with America. Earlier, the US Embassy in Islamabad also rejected reports suggesting that the travel ban enforced by newly-elected American President Donald Trump would also feature Pakistan in the near future.

The White House issued a statement saying that the new American Foreign Minister James Mattis suggested that the US government needed to have bilateral ties with the only Muslim majority country with nuclear power. It must be noted here that Saudi Arabia and the UAE were amongst the Muslim countries that supported the Trump administration’s Muslim travel ban call.

