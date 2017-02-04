Pakistan take commanding 2-0 lead against Iran

Davis Cup

ISLAMABAD: The rare delight of playing at home worked wonders for Aqeel Khan and Aisam-ul-Haq as Pakistan got a commanding 2-0 lead, winning both the opening day’s singles against Iran in their Davis Cup Asian Oceania Group II tie here at the Sports Complex hard courts on Friday.

Aqeel recovered from a hiccup in the opening set to beat Shahin Khaledan 7-6 (1), 6-4, 6-2 and Aisam breezed past Anoosha Shahgholi 6-1, 6-2, 6-2.

A keenly-contested first set between Aqeel and Khaledan had some exciting moments with Aqeel racing to 3-0 lead at the outset by breaking the Iranian’s very first serve. Khaledan fought back, upstaging Aqeel’s second serve to draw level at 3-3.

From there on both players held on to their serve. While Aqeel relied mostly on the baseline game, Khaledan produced some forehand winners.

“Pressure was on me at the start of the match,” Aqeel said. “Since we are playing Davis Cup after a 12-year break at home, we were also facing home crowd pressure. Once I settled down, it became easier for me,” he added.

The first set that was decided on tie break saw Aqeel taking full control, hardly giving any chance to Khaledan.

Aqeel’s rasping double-hander backed by his masterly played backhand slice shots earned him decisive points.

After the first set, it was all going easy for him.

Aqeel broke the very first serve of Khaledan in the second set which put further pressure on the Iranian. “The first set was tough, but once I won that I started playing normally. I played shots of all kinds,” he said.

Just one break was enough for Aqeel to take the second set at 6-4.

“He was playing brilliant tennis in the second and third sets,” Khaledan said. “Though I tried my best, possibly the crowd’s support came handy for him,” said the Iranian.

When the first singles entered into the third set, it became a one-sided affair as Aqeel started dictating terms. So dominant was Aqeel that he started breaking one after another of Khaledan’s serves.

Though basically a baseline player, Aqeel even started showing aggression by playing serve and volley game.

“I had some apprehension as I had lost my only previous appearance against him. But that was clay and the surface here suits us, so we fully utilised that,” Aqeel said.

Aisam was under no pressure in the second singles. “All these years I have been playing on hard courts and it was no exception this time.

Aqeel’s victory made my job easier,” Aisam said.

Anoosha Shahgholi had no clue against sizzling Aisam’s serve.

Shahgholi just succeeded in holding his serve once in the first set as Aisam’s consistent backhand shots made life miserable for him.

“Basically I am a serve and volley player and I bank mostly on quick finish. I am 36 now and have been concentrating mostly on the doubles.

“Here I tried to play shot and crisp game and I succeeded in doing so,” Aisam said.

Shahgholi tried his best to engage Aisam in long rallies but it was a difficult proposition against a player having decades of international experience.

Aisam took the second and third sets with ease, providing little opportunity for Shahgholi to bounce back. “I am proud of my players,” non-playing captain Rashid Malik said.

