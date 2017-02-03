ISLAMABAD: The Embassy of United States in Islamabad on Thursday clarified reports of upcoming travel ban on Pakistan after the recent development in which newly elected American President Donald Trump imposed travel restrictions on seven Muslim countries.

The US Embassy spokes-person stated, “Pakistan is not being considered for visa ban as of yet. The travel and visa policy for people coming from Pakistan will remain the same.” Earlier, Trump was criticised for his move restricting people from seven Muslim countries; Yemen, Sudan, Iran, Iraq, Syria, Libya and Somalia, from entering the United States.

However, Saudi Arabia and UAE defended Trump administration’s call. It was reported that there were talks going on in Washington on whether to add Pakistan to this list or not and the decision to halt Pakistanis from entering America would come soon. However, the US embassy spokesperson clarified the news. It must be noted that Reince Priebus, who is the White House Chief of Staff, also defended Trump’s call and went on to say that other Muslim countries like Pakistan should also be added to that list.

Meanwhile, Trump administration’s decision had stopped immigrants from these seven countries from entering the US for 120 days. The hashtag ‘#MuslimBan’ had trended on twitter after the call.

0



0







Travel ban on Pakistanis not under consideration: US Embassy was posted in Top Story of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on February 03, 2017 and was last updated on February 03, 2017. This news story is related to Print/183755-Travel-ban-on-Pakistanis-not-under-consideration-US-Embassy/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Travel ban on Pakistanis not under consideration: US Embassy" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/183755-Travel-ban-on-Pakistanis-not-under-consideration-US-Embassy.