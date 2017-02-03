Lahore: Former judge, parliamentarian, secretary general of Pakistan People’s Party and twice president of Lahore High Court Bar Association (LHCBA) Barrister Malik Saeed Hassan passed away on Thursday after protracted illness at the Shaukat Khanum Hospital.

His funeral prayer was offered at Jamia Masjid of Nisar Colony, Sarwar Road, Lahore Cantt. LHC Chief Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah, other sitting judges and former judges, LHCBA President Rana Zia Abdur Rehman, Executive Committee Chairman Ahsan Bhoon, member of Pakistan Bar Council Abid Saqi, Senator Kazim Khan, former member Punjab Bar Council Shahid Mehmood Bhatti, ex-Foreign Minister Khurshid Mehood Kasuri and people from all walks of life attended the funeral. He was laid to rest at the Cavalry Ground graveyard.

The Qul ceremony will be held on Saturday at 1:30pm at Bagh-e-Jinnah. Malik Saeed left behind widow Dr Shahnaz Hassan, son Tariq Hassan and daughter renowned architect Ms Asma. Malik Saeed, born on March 1, 1931, began practicing law in the late 1950s and was elected president of LHCBA in 1974 wherafter he was appointed as judge of LHCC but he resigned after imposition of Zia’s martial law. ZA Bhutto during his trial had nominated Malik Saeed as secretary of his party. He was again elected president of LHCBA in 1985. He also contested National Assembly election on PPP ticket.

