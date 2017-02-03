Aqeel, Aisam look to give hosts winning start

ISLAMABAD: Aqeel Khan and Aisam-ul-Haq carry Pakistan’s hopes on the opening day of their Asia Oceania Group II Davis Cup tie against Iran on Friday (today) here at the Pakistan Sports Complex courts.

While Aqeel will be seen playing the opening singles against Shahin Khaldan, Aisam will take on Anoosha Shahgholi in the other singles match.

Aqeel lost to Khaldan in the only previous match held between the two a few years back during the Iranian League.

“I lost against Khaldan in the three-setter on clay during the Iranian League match. He is a good player. I hope to grab the opportunity at hard court and hopefully would give my team a winning start,” Aqeel said.

A tough opening singles match is on the cards with both Aqeel and Khaldan having the temperament and quality to challenge each other.

“I am hopeful that the best of my game can unsettle the Iranian. I would also be having the support of the home crowd,” Aqeel said.

Aisam, who has decided to play the singles apart from his trademark doubles, is a favourite to snatch victory even though he hardly plays singles matches these days.

“I have never played against Shahgholi before. It will be my first outing against the player and hopefully with the form and fitness I have shown recently, I would be able to beat him.”

Aisam has shown good control over his game, especially his killing backhand is still going strong. During the practice matches, he was seen taking on his team-mates with ease.

“Our non-playing captain Rashid Malik has big faith in me. He wants me to play and I am ready for the occasion. It was also my desire to play in front of the home crowd and now I have got this opportunity after a decade,” Aisam said.

Rashid said that both Aqeel and Aisam were experienced players and have the capability to defeat their opponents.

“There is no denying the fact that both are the best Pakistan has produced in recent past. I hope the duo would respond to the trust of their countrymen.”

He also hoped that Pakistan would win both the singles.

“We are No1 ranked team in Group II and as such are fancied to beat Iran. We have the services of experienced players. A 2-0 lead at the end of first day would give us a clear edge going into the doubles.”

Earlier, the official draw ceremony was held Thursday morning at Serena Hotel. Stéphane Apostolou, ITF Gold Badge Referee, took the draw in presence of both the teams and their officials.

Mohammad Khalid Rehmani represented Pakistan Tennis Federation in the draw ceremony.

Before the opening match on Friday, a brief 15 minutes ceremony will also be held on tennis courts. Rashid gave the names of Mohammad Abid Ali Akbar and Mohammad Abid Mushtaq for the doubles match. However, changes could be made before the start of doubles.

