MANSEHRA: Federal Minister for Haj and Interfaith Harmony Sardar Mohammad Yousuf on Tuesday ruled out amending the blasphemy law.

“I want to make it clear that the government is not going to amend the blasphemy law,” he told reporters here.Sardar Yousuf was talking to reporters after his visit to Saudi Arabia to finalise Haj quota for pilgrims.

The amendment to the blasphemy law, which carries death sentence for its offenders, was introduced in 1992. “Before incorporation of this amendment in law the offenders used to escape justice but now this is not the case and justice is being done in accordance with Shariah,” said the minister. He said there was no consideration in the power corridors to amend the blasphemy law.

0



0







No amendment to blasphemy law: minister was posted in Peshawar of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on February 01, 2017 and was last updated on February 01, 2017. This news story is related to Print/183185-No-amendment-to-blasphemy-law-minister/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "No amendment to blasphemy law: minister" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/183185-No-amendment-to-blasphemy-law-minister.