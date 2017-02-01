LAHORE: Establishment of new industrial estates, special economic zones, and technological upgrade of the existing clusters of small and medium industry through public-private partnership is the need of the hour, a statement issued by top business body of the country said on Tuesday.

“In the era of development, industrialization is the central issue to deal with. If we succeed in carrying out this daunting task, the social, economic and technical problems will be readily solved,” Vice President and Regional Chairman, Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI), Manzoorul Haq Malik said in a meeting with Iqbal Tabish, CEO Pakistan Industrial Development Corporation (PIDC) here.

“Industrial Estates, SEZs, Industrial cluster, cottage Industries and SMEs are one of the key steps toward economic growth.” Malik said the country has four diverse seasons and enjoys a rich variety of agriculture produce, which need to be exploited to the full.

“There is huge potential of development of agro based industry to earn handsome revenue,” he said adding, “We should strengthen our supply chain system in context of CPEC. Investment in value addition units, cold storage units and dehydration plants in Punjab should be encouraged.”

In his response, the PIDC head appreciated the ideas and views shared in the meeting and insured his full support for mutual cooperation. “Business community of Pakistan is making all-out efforts to strengthen the economy of the country in the face of myriad of problems,” Tabish said. The meeting was attended by large number of business community.

